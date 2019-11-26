It's been three years since the release of The Weeknd's Starboy. He released My Dear Melancholy last year but in terms of new music, he's been in the cut slowly working on his next album. Thankfully, it appears that it might actually be arriving sooner than we expected. The singer is set to drop two new songs this week, one of which he previewed in a new Benz commercial. "Blinding Nights" and "Heartless" are the titles of the two new singles but aside from the short snippet from the commercial, it's not entirely clear what direction he plans to go in on this one.



Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

He did, however, give fans a bit of a hint on the sound of his new songs and new project. "TONIGHT WE START A NEW BRAIN MELTING PSYCHOTIC CHAPTER! LET’S GO," he wrote on Instagram alongside a blurry photo of himself.

He has yet to announce any other type of information surrounding his next project which was previously announced to be titled, Chapter VI. Reports emerged in September that he was among a few major artists who were readying the release of new albums. They said his album was going to drop in November. Although he hasn't actually announced a release date for the project, the two new singles are promising signs that his album is on the way.