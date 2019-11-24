Well it looks like we’re just days away from getting some new music from The Weeknd. On Sunday, reports surfaced stating that The Weeknd is readying a new single called “Blinding Lights” set to drop Black Friday (11/29).

The song was first previewed in a Mercedes-Benz commercial, which aired today on German television. The Grammy-winning crooner can be seen behind the wheel of the new EQC electric SUV before telling it to play “Blinding Lights.” At the end, it says that the full clip will be available on Friday, 11/29.

According to HHNM, which did some further research, the song is written/produced by The Weeknd, Belly and Abel’s longtime producer DaHeala. It’ll presumably be the first offering from his next body of work.

Rumors of The Weeknd’s return to music had been speculated for a few months now and earlier this week that notion strengthened when Abel restored his Instagram account with the caption “loading” written in the bio. While many fans were hoping for some new music for the holidays, it looks like their wish is coming true.

Peep the German-aired trailer (below) and check back Friday to reportedly hear the full song.