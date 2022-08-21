Las Vegas always draws celebrities, whether it be for residencies at big casinos, marriages that can be kept secret, or some simple fun. This weekend was no different, as the Encore was crawling with massive names in the music industry.

As TMZ reports, Travis Scott, The Weeknd, and Tyga were all spotted at the hotel on Saturday. Scott showed up first at around 4 PM. Apparently, the "Highest in the Room" rapper was totally alone, without even security trailing him. Tyga then arrived with bodyguards, and quickly made his way to the valet. He caused more of a stir than Travis, as several women tried to attract his attention before he left the lobby and drove away.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The Weeknd was the final appearance in the bustling hotel lobby. He entered from the elevator, and chatted up a group of guys after giving them hugs. After the conversing, the "Call Out My Name" singer left with Simi Khadra, a model and influencer who he's been seen with off and on for a few months.

The Weeknd was in town for his After Hours Til Dawn Tour, and Travis was spotted in the crowd for the show as well. Weeknd performed at the Allegiant Stadium to a massive audience. The concert hit a brief snag when a fire started right as people were leaving the venue. It was quickly extinguished and no one was injured.

There's no word yet as to why Tyga was in town. The rapper has been busy with his own music, so perhaps he was simply on vacation.

[via]