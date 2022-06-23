Fans have been waiting a while for some new music from YG. The West Coast MC has been one of the most consistent artists in the game over the last decade and whenever he drops, you know it is going to be a big deal. Not to mention, YG's clout has allowed him to work with some massive artists, and as it turns, his next single contains quite the feature list.

Just yesterday, YG announced that on Friday, June 24th, he would be releasing the track "Run" which features Tyga, 21 Savage, and BIA. These artists are all more than capable of carrying a song on their own, so to have them on a track with YG should be a blessing to our ears.





As it turns out, YG is planning to release a music video alongside this song. In the Instagram video below, YG shared a sneak peek at this video and it's clear that he is having a lot of fun. Below, you can see YG sitting next to Tyga in a gorgeous red Ferrari, all while both don wigs and masks that make them look like women with just a bit too much plastic surgery.





It remains to be seen if this look will be featured throughout the entire video, however, it's clear that YG and Tyga aren't taking themselves too seriously. YG has always been a great music video artist, and "Run" is shaping up to be another example of that.