Adele made an incredibly triumphant return with her 30 album earlier this year, even landing herself a coveted Las Vegas residency, though it unfortunately all fell apart on her not long before the show was due to make its debut back in January.

At the time, rumours were floating around that the chaos was due to the English singer's relationship with sports agent Rich Paul, in which she was reportedly facing some trouble. For her part, Adele ignored the gossip and blamed COVID as the reason why the show couldn't go on.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

"I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready. We’ve tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID," the mother of one said in a tearful apology video posted to her Instagram.

"Half my crew and team are [ill] with COVID and still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show. I’m gutted — I’m sorry it’s so last minute, we’ve been awake for over 30 hours trying to figure it out and we’ve run out of time. I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and so sorry to everyone that travelled to get [to the show]. I’m really, really sorry."

After taking some time to figure things out, though, Adele announced earlier today (July 25) that her Las Vegas residency will be happening this fall and into next spring.





"Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them," the 34-year-old gushed on social media.

"But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I’m more excited than ever! Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one."

The new dates are set to begin on November 18th, with eight new shows being added to the previous 24 rescheduled performances.





Only a select number of tickets are available for each performance, and priority will be given to previous holders for the original show dates, or those who registered to be waitlisted for other spots.

Tap back in with HNHH later for more music news updates.

[Via]