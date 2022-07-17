Though their first engagement two decades ago didn't end in an exchanging of vows, the second time appears to have been the charm for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

A new report from TMZ reveals that the reunited couple obtained a marriage license in Clark County, NV yesterday (July 16). Court records indicate that the full legal names of both stars – Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lynn Lopez – are listed on the documents.

John Phillips/Getty Images

Sources connected to the couple confirmed to the publication that there was, indeed, a wedding – just a few months after the Gone Girl actor proposed to the "On The Floor" singer while she was taking a bath during a romantic night at home.

Before Lopez shared the announcement with the world via her newsletter, paparazzi snapped photos of her rocking an engagement ring while out shopping with 14-year-old child, Emme, who the New York native recently performed with.

In true celebrity fashion, Affleck went all-out with the ring, selecting a stunning green (his future wife's favourite colour) piece that clearly won her over.

The pair first got engaged in the tail end of 2002, though they eventually called things off in 2004 before going on to have separate relationships that resulted in marriage and kids of their own.

Since reconnecting almost a year ago, they've been essentially inseparable, and recent headlines have indicated that things could be heating up between "Jenny From The Block" and her man, what with news of them house hunting and eventually on a massive Beverly Hills estate where they can eventually blend their families together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

