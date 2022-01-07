The Weeknd Taps Lil Wayne For "I Heard You're Married" From His New Album, "Dawn FM"

On Friday, January 7th, The Weeknd shared his long-awaited album, Dawn FM, which sees appearances from Tyler, the Creator, Jim Carrey, Lil Wayne, and more. The project has only been out for a few hours now, but listeners are already raving about the Canadian artist's incredible talent.
Of the 16 tracks on the new arrival, it seems that many have been loving The Weeknd x Lil Wayne collab on "I Heard You're Married," which sees the two stars recounting their experience with a lover who wanted to keep them as a piece on the side.
"Can't be your side bitch/That shit ain't fly, bitch/Can't be your pilot/Can't be your private/Make me your obvious/If I ain't your husband, I can't be your hybrid," Wayne raps on his verse, before joining Abel for one last chorus to close out the nearly four and a half minute long track.
