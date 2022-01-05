Every day this week, Toronto-based recording artist The Weeknd has been blessing his fans with a sliver of his new album. On Monday, he shared the official album announcement. The following day, the album cover was uploaded to social media. And on Wednesday (January 5), the tracklist was unveiled with sixteen new songs for fans to get into.

As the countdown dwindles toward the release of Dawn FM on Friday, The Weeknd has officially shared the album's tracklist, which includes features from Lil Wayne, Tyler, the Creator, Quincy Jones, Oneohtrix Point Never, and comedian Jim Carrey. From the titles of the sixteen tracks in the new trailer shared by The Weeknd, it looks like we could be exploring a soundscape of records diving into a forbidden love -- potentially an affair. Songs include "I Heard You're Married," "Is There Someone Else?" and "Don't Break My Heart." The album also includes the previously released single "Take My Breath."





The cinematic video teaser is one-minute-long, taking us through some of the exciting visuals that will be shared once Dawn FM is out. The tracklist also hints at Quincy Jones and Jim Carrey's contributions to the project through the form of possible interludes in the middle and end of the album, respectively.

Check out the tracklist below and let us know which song you're most excited to hear. Dawn FM comes out on January 7.

Dawn FM Tracklist:

1. Dawn FM

2. Gasoline

3. How Do I Make You Love Me?

4. Take My Breath

5. Sacrifice

6. A Tale By Quincy

7. Out Of Time

8. Here We Go... Again

9. Best Friends

10. Is There Someone Else?

11. Starry Eyes

12. Every Angel Is Terrifying

13. Don't Break My Heart

14. I Heard You're Married

15. Less Than Zero

16. Phantom Regret By Jim



