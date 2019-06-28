Four years removed since The Weeknd’s smash hit “The Hills” was released, it has finally gone diamond, selling over 10,000,000 units.

The single, which was taken off Abel’s sophomore album Beauty Behind The Madness, had a slow and steady rise to the top of the charts. It remained atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 6 weeks and received the remix treatment from both Eminem and Nicki Minaj.

While this serves as Abel’s first time reaching Diamond status, it may not be last. His other single from the album “Can’t Feel My Face” is already over 7X platinum, and could be next to reach diamond. Abel marks the 23rd artist ever to reach diamond status, and only Drake & Beyonce have done it on separate occasions.

Relive the video for "The Hills" (below), which only has over 1 BILLION views since being released.

