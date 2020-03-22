In the midst of this global pandemic, The Weeknd decided to come through the other day and release his highly anticipated album After Hours, which looks to be on its way to being the #1 album in the country.

According to Hits Double Daily, After Hours is on track to move more than 400,000 album equivalent units in its first week. Of those units, more than 200,000 are expected to come from traditional album sales. If these projections hold true, After Hours could very well be the biggest debut of 2020, surpassing BTS' Map of the Soul: 7, which earned 422,000 units in its first week.

In comparison, The Weeknd’s last album, Starboy, moved 348k copies in the first week, meanwhile Beauty Behind The Madness sold 412K units in 2015. So Able looks to be right on track with what he’s done in the past, and even more than what he did on his last album.

In addition, After Hours garnered 100 million global streams on day one, occupied the top 12 slots on the Apple Music Global 100 chart, and claimed 14 of the top 15 spots on Spotify's U.S. chart. So it’s another smash home run for Abel.

Stream After Hours right here if you haven't already.

[Via]