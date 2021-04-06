The Weeknd refuses to stop altering the course of music charting history with his biggest song ever, "Blinding Lights". Over the course of his decade-spanning career in entertainment, the Toronto native has enjoyed tremendous success with plenty of gigantic records. His most impactful song to date has been "Blinding Lights" though, staying in the Billboard Hot 100's Top 10 for a full year.

The former #1 record moved down to the #8 spot this week but the drop allowed The Weeknd to score yet another impressive record, officially passing LMFAO's "Party Rock Anthem" as the longest-reigning #1 record on the Billboard Hot 100's Top 10.

"Blinding Lights" has officially become the fourth-longest overall stay on the influential music chart, spending a total of 69 weeks on the list. As the longest-reigning chart-topper ever on the Hot 100, "Blinding Lights" still has a way to go to become the longest-reigning overall song in the chart's history. Imagine Dragons' hit "Radioactive" spent 87 weeks in the Top 10 despite never reaching #1. AWOLNATION's "Sail" also spent 79 weeks before peaking at #17. Jason Mraz spent 76 weeks on the Hot 100 with "I'm Yours".



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Do you think The Weeknd will outlast them all to officially be crowned as the artist with the longest-reigning song ever on the Billboard Hot 100? With "Blinding Lights" still in the Top 10, a few extra months will earn him that honor.

Congratulations on such a tremendous accomplishment!

