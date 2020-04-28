If you thought The Weeknd was finished with his After Hours takeover, you're highly mistaken. Next week, The Weeknd is set to appear on American Dad!, albeit as his animated self. American Dad! entered its 16th season earlier this month, and on May 4—yes, May the Fourth be with you—The Weeknd will star in an episode of the long-running series that he reportedly co-wrote with Joel Hurwitz.

The acclaimed singer gave fans a sneak peek at his episode by sharing a photo on social media. The Weeknd has been hinting about his American Dad! appearance throughout the month of April. On the 2nd, he wrote, "Me and this guy wrote an episode of American Dad. also gonna play myself... kinda. MAY 4th ! (Photo was taken a while ago... STAY HOME)."

Pitchfork also reports that aside from The Weeknd becoming a cartoon version of himself for Seth MacFarlane's hit show, fans are expected to receive a treat, as well. The Weeknd will reportedly debut a new track on the series, however, it's unclear what the song will be. It hasn't been specified whether or not it's a song from his No. 1 album After Hours, but we'll just have to tune in to see.

