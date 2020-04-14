The falsettos have been coming out to play as they've attempted to give their renditions of Usher's 2012 single "Climax." In a recent interview with Variety, The Weeknd sparked controversy after he mentioned the R&B icon. "I heard ‘Climax,’ that Usher song, and was like, ‘Holy f—, that’s a Weeknd song,'" he told the publication. "It was very flattering, and I knew I was doing something right, but I also got angry. But the older I got, I realized it’s a good thing.”

Diplo, who helped craft "Climax," later tweeted that he wanted to bring "dark edges" to R&B, much like The Weeknd did with House of Balloons in 2011. The Weeknd replied that the media blew things out of proportion. "Usher is a King and always an inspiration so it was flattering to hear what him and Diplo did on climax. XO."

Later, singer Brian McKnight's son, Brian McKnight Jr., added his two cents to the controversy. He shared a video of himself showing off his singing skills and wrote that truly, "Climax" leans more to his father's sound. "I always thought it sounded more like a Brian McKnight hook, personally, which is really just a Prince Rip off, at the end of the day," Brian Jr. wrote in the caption. "But that’s only if you ask me. 😹😳❤️. What do y’all think?"

He then tagged Usher, The Weeknd, and Eric Bellinger before tossing in a few hastags including "#TheBestArtistsSteal." Check it out below.