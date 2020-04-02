This is looking set to be one of the biggest years in The Weeknd's professional career. The man continues to build his portfolio with impressive projects, including his brand new album After Hours and the eclectic short films that accompanied it. He also made his grand introduction to the big screen through his role in the highly-slept-on Uncut Gems. Adding another notch on his cap, The Weeknd can now add American Dad co-writer to his resumé, announcing that he will be starring in an upcoming episode that he wrote alongside Joel Hurwitz.

His episode is set to air on May 4 and it will include a new original song performed by the Toronto native.



Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images

Not much is known about the episode that Abel Tesfaye will be starring in. While we know that a new song will be premiering on the show, it's possible that the track is a parody of one of his existing songs. We wouldn't be surprised if that's the case, considering the original songs that usually play as part of the series.

The upcoming season of American Dad begins on April 13, starring the likes of Bill Nye, Jane Lynch, Criss Angel, and many others. Will you be tuning in?

