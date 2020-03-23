The Weeknd Gets Head Chopped Off For "In Your Eyes" Video

The Weeknd's new music video is another bloodbath and this time, he ends up in an interesting predicament.

This has been one of the most thought-out chapters of The Weeknd's career. Everything has been calculated. From the song titling to the most minute video detail, everything was accounted for. This is a victory lap for The Weeknd, who recently released the deluxe edition of his After Hours masterpiece.

The Canadian singer initially allowed us into his world with a series of videos, and now he drops the clip for "In Your Eyes."

Highly-stylized, much like the last couple of videos from Abel Tesfaye, the XO singer plays the role of the hunter this time around. A woman is on the run with blood all over her face, attempting to escape his menacing gaze. The scenery takes us to a busy nightclub and back-room alleys, where she discovers a hatchet. Once The Weeknd catches up to her, she takes a powerful swing and chops the singer's head off, splattering crimson drops on the wall and celebrating by holding his dome in her hand on the rooftop.

The Weeknd is expected to debut at the top spot of the Billboard 200, knocking Lil Uzi Vert off of his high horse. However, the Philadelphia rapper doesn't need to be sad about that at all. He serves as the sole feature on the deluxe version of After Hours, so he's winning too!