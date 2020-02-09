This week, The Weeknd has logged his 10th No. 1 cut on the Billboard Rhythmic Songs airplay chart as his “Heartless” track moves from No. 3 to No.1. The jump is all thanks to a 10% surge in airplay, per Nielsen Music. "Heartless" now joins a host of Weeknd cuts that have occupied the top:

“Love Me Harder,” with Ariana Grande, five, Jan. 3, 2015

“Earned It (Fifty Shades of Grey),” three, May 2, 2015

“Can’t Feel My Face,” five, Aug. 1, 2015

“The Hills,” five, Sept. 19, 2015

“In The Night,” one, Feb. 13, 2016

“Might Not,” Belly featuring The Weeknd, three, April 30, 2016

“Starboy,” featuring Daft Punk, six, Nov. 5, 2016

“Party Monster,” one, April 1, 2017

“Pray For Me,” with Kendrick Lamar, two, April 14, 2018

“Heartless,” one week to date, Feb. 8, 2020

With the new tally, The Weeknd now breaks ahead of the tie that he previously held with Beyonce and Jay-Z, becoming the seventh act ever to earn double-digit No. 1s on the chart. Currently, those ahead of the Canadian superstar include Drake (26), Rihanna (17), Usher (13), Bruno Mars (11), Chris Brown (11), and Lil Wayne (11).

Elsewhere, "Heartless" hold on in the top 10 of the Pop Songs airplay chart while slowly gaining traction at No. 20 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart with an audience of 9.2 million.