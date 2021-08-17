After setting the record for the longest-charting song ever on the Billboard Hot 100 with his hit, "Blinding Lights," The Weeknd celebrated on Instagram and teased new music dropping soon.

"Forever grateful to be able to experiment with sounds, try new things with my voice and create music with the people I truly love and respect. For the last decade every song has been a journey and to be able to continue this journey has been nothing short of a blessing. It’s the only gift I could ever ask for. I’ll be doing it for as long as I can breathe. I love my fans and wouldn’t be here without you," he said in the post.



Sonia Recchia / Getty Images

"Blinding Lights" made its debut on the charts 88 weeks ago on Dec. 14, 2019. The single was featured on The Weeknd's 2020 album, After Hours.

He added: "Big day for blinding lights. Multiple songs in the top 20. Thursday turns 10. Caesar turned 4 and the fucking dawn is coming. LET’S GO."

While The Weeknd hasn't confirmed a release date for an upcoming project, he released a lead single earlier this month, titled "Take My Breath."

Check out The Weeknd's celebration post below.

