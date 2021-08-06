mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

The Weeknd Drops Off Visual To "Take My Breath"

Erika Marie
August 06, 2021 00:17
623 Views
124
6
YouTubeYouTube
YouTube

Take My Breath
The Weeknd

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
83% (6)
Rate
Audience Rating
3 VERY HOTTTTT
2 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The music video was recently pulled from IMAX theaters over its use of strobe lights.


We're entering a new season for The Weeknd releases and the Canadian icon kicks things off with "Take My Breath." He first previewed the track earlier this week during the Olympics, and after suffering a setback when IMAX theaters pulled the clip due to "intense strobe lighting," the track arrives with the controversial music video.

The Weeknd's After Hours continues to amass success long after its 2020 release and its artistic, black-eyed efforts, but he seems to have ditched his signature red jacket for a new fit. In a recent cover feature for GQ, the singer spoke about drawing that fine line between his real self and his entertainment persona. 

"My fans don’t call me The Weeknd. They just call me Abel," he said. "It’s a tricky thing, but I think the name The Weeknd holds such a legacy right now. The story of that name isn’t done yet." Stream "Take My Breath" and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Want me to hold onto you tight
You pull me closer, feel the heat between your thighs (Uh, say)
You're way too young to end your life (Huh)
Girl, I don't wanna be the one who pays the price

[via]

The Weeknd
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  12  4
  6
  623
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
The Weeknd
6 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS The Weeknd Drops Off Visual To "Take My Breath"
124
6
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject