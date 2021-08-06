The Weeknd Drops Off Visual To "Take My Breath"

We're entering a new season for The Weeknd releases and the Canadian icon kicks things off with "Take My Breath." He first previewed the track earlier this week during the Olympics, and after suffering a setback when IMAX theaters pulled the clip due to "intense strobe lighting," the track arrives with the controversial music video.

The Weeknd's After Hours continues to amass success long after its 2020 release and its artistic, black-eyed efforts, but he seems to have ditched his signature red jacket for a new fit. In a recent cover feature for GQ, the singer spoke about drawing that fine line between his real self and his entertainment persona.

"My fans don’t call me The Weeknd. They just call me Abel," he said. "It’s a tricky thing, but I think the name The Weeknd holds such a legacy right now. The story of that name isn’t done yet." Stream "Take My Breath" and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Want me to hold onto you tight

You pull me closer, feel the heat between your thighs (Uh, say)

You're way too young to end your life (Huh)

Girl, I don't wanna be the one who pays the price

