The Weeknd & Swedish House Mafia Team Up For “Moth To A Flame” Music Video

The sensual visual marks the beginning of a new era for The Weeknd.

Throughout the early 2010’s Swedish House Mafia consistently aided in the creation of hit tracks like “Save the World,” “Don’t You Worry Child,” and “Every Teardrop Is a Waterfall.” The group went their separate ways in 2012, but earlier this year they reunited to bring their unique flavour back to the music industry.

In July, SHM teamed up with Ty Dolla $ign and 070 Shake for their first new tracks in years, “It Gets Better,” and “Lifetime.” Now, they’re back with one of the biggest names on the scene – The Weeknd.

Yesterday, the Canadian artist released a new song in collaboration with his pals, titled “Moth To A Flame.” Along with their new club dance track comes a sensual video, showing plenty of nude bodies writhing together while Abel sings his soulful lyrics.

“But does he know you call me when he sleeps?/But does he know the pictures that you keep?/But does he know the reasons that you cry?/Or tell me, does he know where your heart lies,” the 31-year-old asks on the chorus.

“Moth To A Flame” is expected to appear on Swedish House Mafia’s upcoming album, Paradise Again. The Weeknd has also announced that he has a new project on the way in the near future, along with a newly announced “After Hours Til Dawn” tour, which will begin in the summer of 2022.

How are you feeling about SHM and The Weeknd’s latest collab? Stream the video above and let us know in the comments.