Moth To A Flame
Music
The Weeknd Wrote “Moth To A Flame” On The Spot, Swedish House Mafia Says
Things are looking bright for The Weeknd.
By
Hayley Hynes
Oct 23, 2021
News
The Weeknd & Swedish House Mafia Team Up For “Moth To A Flame” Music Video
The sensual visual marks the beginning of a new era for The Weeknd.
By
Hayley Hynes
Oct 22, 2021
