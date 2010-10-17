Swedish House Mafia
- NewsFuture Joins Swedish House Mafia & Fred Again... On "Turn On The Lights Again"Check out Swedish House Mafia and Fred again...'s new song featuring Future, "Turn On The Lights Again." By Aron A.
- NewsSwedish House Mafia Gears Up For Coachella With "Paradise Again" Featuring A$AP Rocky, 070 Shake, The Weeknd & MoreIt's been over a decade since the arrival of SHM's last project, 'Until Now.' By Hayley Hynes
- NewsSwedish House Mafia & A$AP Rocky's Unreleased "Frankenstein" Track Featured On "Paradise Again" Album'Paradise Again' also sees appearances from Ty Dolla $ign, 070 Shake, and The Weeknd, among others.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsThe Weeknd & Swedish House Mafia Team Up For “Moth To A Flame” Music VideoThe sensual visual marks the beginning of a new era for The Weeknd.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsSwedish House Mafia Tap 070 Shake & Ty Dolla $ign For "Lifetime"Swedish House Mafia return with "Lifetime," a new single featuring 070 Shake & Ty Dolla $ign. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsOne (Remix)Stream One (Remix), the newest drop from Swedish House Mafia which features Pharrell, Pitbull, & Ariez Onasis. The cut was released on Sunday, October 17th, 2010.By Rose Lilah