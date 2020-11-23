Even if you're not much of a wrestling fan, you probably know exactly who The Undertaker is. He is one of the biggest legends in the history of wrestling and his character is an iconic one that you have surely seen before. At the age of 55, The Undertaker has been a part of the WWF, and later the WWE, for 30 years now, and fans have loved him since day one. He has had some special matches and even boasted a Wrestlemania record of 21-0, making him one of the most decorated wrestlers of all-time.

Last night, The Undertaker officially called it a career as he was honored one final time at Survivor Series in Florida. In the tribute video below, you can see some of The Undertaker's best highlights, all while Metallica is played underneath. This video was played before the official tribute, and certainly led to some tears amongst fans.

The tribute to The Undertaker was a special moment as some of his most high-profile opponents entered the ring to say goodbye. Mick Foley, Kevin Nash, Booker T, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Triple H, Shane McMahon, Big Show, JBL, Jeff Hardy were all invited on the stage, and it made for a touching final moment to The Undertaker's career.

Vince McMahon was the one who introduced The Undertaker into the ring, where the fighter delivered a moving speech, sending off for one final time. Unfortunately, fans weren't allowed in the arena to experience the moment, but fans were certainly moved while watching from home.

You can see some of the highlights from the send-off, below.