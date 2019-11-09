WWE's annual Survivor Series PPV is quickly approaching on November 24 and there are plenty of things for wrestling fans to be excited about, including the NXT Takeover: WarGames card that will take place on Saturday, November 23. Not to mention, this year's edition of Survivor Series will pit Raw vs SmackDown vs NXT for the first-time ever, which has made for a number of juicy matchups.

On top of all that, rumors are once again swirling that The Undertaker could make a surprise appearance when the WWE superstars invade Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

According to reports, The Deadman is already scheduled to appear at the "Chicago Sports Spectacular" on Saturday, November 23. That event is taking place at the Donald E. Stephens Convention, nearby the Allstate Arena which will host NXT Takeover and Survivor Series. Of course, this had led to speculation that Taker will make his presence felt at the very PPV that he debuted at way back in 1990.

Worth noting, the WWE has not advertised The Undertaker for Survivor Series or any other WWE fan activations. The last time the WWE legend appeared on television was two months ago, when he choke slammed Sami Zayn during a surprise appearance on SmackDown.