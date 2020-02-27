WWE legend The Undertaker made his (not so surprising) return on Thursday, as he officially set up his Wrestlemania feud with AJ Styles during the Super Shown event in Saudi Arabia. The Deadman's appearance came at the tail end of the first-ever Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy Gauntlet Match, after Styles' enforcers Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows put a beat down on his planned opponent, Rey Mysterio.

Just as Styles was prepared to claim his trophy via forfeit, that familiar gong sound filled the Mohammed Abdou Arena at The Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

JP Yim/Getty Images

Once inside the ring, Taker delivered his patented chokeslam (albeit a sloppy one) and pinned The Phenomenal One to become the first winner of the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy - truly cementing himself as a Hall of Famer! In doing so, The Undertaker essentially confirmed rumors that he will square off against Styles at Wrestlemania 36 in Tampa on April 5th.

Check out the highlights below.

Prior to today's squash, the Undertaker's most recent match came at the Extreme Rules PPV in July of 2019, where he partnered up with one of his former Wrestlemania opponents, Roman Reigns, to defeat Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre in a tag team match. He also made a brief appearance on the September 10th edition of SmackDown and wound up choke slamming Sami Zayn to hell for interrupting his in-ring promo.

In addition to his imminent match with Styles at Wrestlemania, reports suggest that the 54-year old legend will also be featured as part of the Survivor Series PPV, an event which will mark the 30th anniversary of his debut with the company.