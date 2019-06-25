The Undertaker's last match against Goldberg at WWE's Super ShowDown event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia earlier this month was a complete and utter failure which ended with fans pleading for both wrestling legends to retire for good.

It remains to be seen if we'll be seeing Goldberg in a WWE ring again, but The Deadman is already back in action. During the June 24 edition of Monday Night Raw, Undertaker made a surprise appearance to save Roman Reigns from a 2-on-1 beatdown at the hands of Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon.

Taker's chokeslam certainly isn't what it used to be, but his patented cut throat taunt is as strong as ever!

Shortly after Undertaker came to Reigns' defense, WWE announced that the two superstars will team up against Drew and Shane O'Mac at the upcoming "Extreme Rules" PPV on July 14.

Per WWE: