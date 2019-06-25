Undertaker & Reigns to take on Shane McMahon & Drew McIntyre at Extreme Rules.
The Undertaker's last match against Goldberg at WWE's Super ShowDown event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia earlier this month was a complete and utter failure which ended with fans pleading for both wrestling legends to retire for good.
It remains to be seen if we'll be seeing Goldberg in a WWE ring again, but The Deadman is already back in action. During the June 24 edition of Monday Night Raw, Undertaker made a surprise appearance to save Roman Reigns from a 2-on-1 beatdown at the hands of Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon.
Taker's chokeslam certainly isn't what it used to be, but his patented cut throat taunt is as strong as ever!
Shortly after Undertaker came to Reigns' defense, WWE announced that the two superstars will team up against Drew and Shane O'Mac at the upcoming "Extreme Rules" PPV on July 14.
Per WWE:
Few would expect The Deadman to willingly stand shoulder-to-shoulder with The Big Dog, who took The Undertaker’s “Yard” at WrestleMania 33. And yet, Reigns was as surprised as everyone in the WWE Universe when The Phenom emerged on the June 24 edition of Raw to even the odds as Reigns absorbed a 2-on-1 beatdown at the hands of Shane-O-Mac and the imposing Scotsman. McMahon and McIntyre incurred the wrath of The Undertaker that night, and they could very well “Rest in Peace” at WWE Extreme Rules in Philadelphia.
Have Reigns and The Deadman truly put their legendary rivalry behind them as they team up in tag team action for the first time ever? Tune in to WWE Extreme Rules, Sunday, July 14, streaming live at 7 ET/4 PT on the award-winning WWE Network.