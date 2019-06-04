Networks are often chastised for producing less-than-real reality shows, but Black Chyna's upcoming, unscripted series is being touted as authentic. The Zeus Network has produced Chyna's summer series The Real Blac Chyna, and although the show hasn't even aired yet, there are speculations that it's nothing but another reality series where conflicts are exacerbated so that Zeus can bring in more subscribers and make the characters (more) famous.

However, TMZ reports that The Real Blac Chyna is a genuinely unscripted series and that cameramen just followed the reality/social media star around, capturing whatever happened for several weeks—including her "acceptance" and later rejection from Harvard Business School. On Monday, we reported about the teaser trailer that was released showing Chyna and her mother, Tokyo Toni, getting into a near-violent argument before Chyna threw her mother out of her home. The mother-daughter pair have had a toxic relationship that has often played out on social media. They recently showed that they're on good terms, and TMZ alleges that what viewers see on Chyna's show is 100% real.

White's latest venture will reportedly "reveal the behind-the-scenes dynamics of Chyna’s life and relationships that have never been showcased like this on screen, including – her ongoing efforts to change the direction of her sometimes controversial and always complex life; her life as Mom to 6-year-old King Cairo, who she co-parents with former partner Tyga and 2-year-old daughter Dream with ex-boyfriend Rob Kardashian; the current status of the relationships with her exes and various lawsuits." Will you be tuning in?