TMZ reported an update on the Blac Chyna vs. Hairdresser fight. According to the news outlet, the evidence is currently being gathered to know exactly what went down during the violent encounter that left Chyna's car damaged. As such, the security footage which captured the events of that night reveals that no blade or knife was used by Chyna to chase down the hairstylist like previously claimed. Thus, Blac Chyna's claims that the hairdresser is trying to Jussie Smollett her might be right. Though the camera certainly caught a struggle, things are beginning to not add up.

Aside from this ordeal, Blac Chyna has been making efforts to keep the relationships in her life amicable. The most recent news surrounding the reality television personality includes an announcement of a reality show starring Blac Chyna entitled The Real Blac Chyna. Furthermore, Blac Chyna confirmed she is back on good terms with her mother, Tokyo Toni. Shortly afterward, the two were spotted exchanging "I Love You's" in public. The starlet is also pacing through the world by remaining true to herself and real with others as seen in a recent interview with Wendy Williams where she confession to undergoing multiple liposuctions and four boob jobs.

