A few years back Blac Chyna was sued by photo agency Backgrid after she posted images taken by the company's photographers on her Instagram feed. Since the photos weren't licensed to Blac and she used them to promote a fashion brand, the company sued for $150,000 per infringement, plus damages.

The Blast now reports that Blac has not only called on her ex Rob Kardashian to testify on “her business background, family posts, community posts, monetizing on Instagram, willfulness, and others use of Ms. White’s posts" but she's now requesting the presence of Mark Zuckerberg. The publication details how Blac, born Angela White, wants the Facebook CEO to testify about Facebook posts, specifically “access to other’s posts; fan page monitoring; copyright advisement; tracking post history and repost history.”



Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Blac estimates that each testimony will take 30 minutes, and the trail is set for July 9th, 2019. There's no word on whether Mark will show up for the court date or if he's required to be there, but considering Blac's efforts in getting Ryan Seacrest to be deposed in her case against the Kardashians, we can never be so sure.