The Masked Singer followed up last week's episode—which saw the wildly unexpected and outrageously uncomfortable unveiling of former U.S. Vice President nominee Sarah Palin as the Bear singing "Baby Got Back"—by revealing that actress Bella Thorne was the singer underneath the Swan costume. The FOX guessing-game competition show shocked audiences last Wednesday evening with the most surprising reveal in the series' three season-run, when the Republican politician turned out to be the Bear all along. It was a tough act to follow, since some are still wrapping their heads around Palin's performance of Sir-Mix-a-Lot's booty-worshipping anthem. Still, TMS managed to surprise at least the judges this week when the Swan was unmasked and Bella appeared.

FOX via Getty Images

None of the judges on the panel—which includes Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, and guest judge, Joel McHale—managed to land on Bella as the singer beneath the Swan, throwing out guesses for other actresses like Nina Dobrev, Megan Fox, Olivia Munn, Mila Kunis, and Kristen Stewart. When it finally came time for the Swan to shed her feathers after she was voted out, Bella revealed that she had decided to do the show in the first place because her former The Duff co-star Ken had guessed her in a prior season.

“Well because Ken was guessing me as the Flamingo last season and I retweeted that and that made me super excited and I just started watching the show and I thought it was so, so amazing, so dope and I was like, ‘Let’s do that!’" Bella explained. “Getting in front of people really gets me super nervous, so this was really out of my comfort zone."