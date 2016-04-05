sarah palin
- Pop CultureLisa Ann Net Worth 2024: What Is The Ex-Adult Film Star Worth?Explore Lisa Ann's diverse career, including her adult film years, retirement, sports commentary, media ventures, and advocacy work.By Axl Banks
- TV"The Masked Singer" Unveils Swan After Odd Sarah Palin RevealBella Thorne was revealed to be "The Masked Singer" underneath the Swan costume after the unconventional show unmasked Sarah Palin as the Bear last week.By Lynn S.
- TVSarah Palin Raps "Baby Got Back" On "The Masked Singer"Sarah Palin is full of surprises and shocked "The Masked Singer" fans when she rapped Sir-Mix-a-Lot's classic hit on the hit show.By Erika Marie
- RandomHalle Berry Disses Distant Relative Sarah PalinHalle Berry dissed her distant relative, politician Sarah Palin, on a viral Twitter thread, clarifying that the former VP candidate "ain't invited to the cookout."By Lynn S.
- PoliticsSacha Baron Cohen Teases Epic Political Trolling In "Who Is America" SegmentCohen is taking aim at the political world. By Karlton Jahmal
- PoliticsSarah Palin Angered After Being Tricked Into Sacha Baron Cohen InterviewCohen is at it again. By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsAzealia Banks Apologizes To Sarah Palin; Palin Threatens To SueAzealia Banks has penned two letters to Sarah Palin.By Trevor Smith
- NewsAzealia Banks Suggests Sarah Palin Should Be Raped; Palin RespondsIf you thought Azealia Banks had already reached her low point... think again.By Danny Schwartz