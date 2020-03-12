In a "bet you didn't see that coming" moment, former Governor of Alaska Sarah Palin was revealed to be the Bear on The Masked Singer. The revelation came after the former 2008 Republic Party nominee for Vice President of the United States got on stage with background dancers in tow and performed Sir-Mix-a-Lot's 1992 classic party jam, "Baby Got Back."

Palin said she decided to go with the bear because her nickname is "Mama Bear." She added, "This mama bear is coming out of hibernation. Maybe I’ve been a bit polarizing, but just like a bear, it’s been to protect my cubs. Under this mask, I found the courage to come out of my cage, stop hiding and face the world head-on.” Host Nick Cannon said it was probably the most surprising reveal on The Masked Singer yet.

The former politician addressed her performance in a tweet as she shared a clip of the show and wrote, "🙈Yep... t’was me behind the #BearMask, I LOVED singing on The Masked Singer stage ~ it truly was a blast (now that it’s over!!) Great to work with the BEST producers & crew, many of whom have been so good to our family over the years." Watch Sarah Palin give Sir-Mix-a-Lot's classic a try below.