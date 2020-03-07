Halle Berry has a very surprising distant relative in her family tree, but let her be clear, former Alaska governor and vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin is NOT invited to the cookout. Halle threw some shade Ms. Palin's way on Friday via Twitter, after the Daily Blast Live tweeted the little known fact about her family tree as part of a thread on celebrities who are surprisingly related. Among the herd are Hillary Clinton and Madonna, best buddies Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning and the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, Kerry Washington and former Secretary of State Colin Powell, and lookalikes Sen. Bernie Sanders and Larry David, who actually plays the Democratic presidential candidate on SNL.

The thread noted Halle and Sarah's relation in a tweet that reads, "This pair shares roots that may seem like they're from different trees, but @halleberry and former VP candidate @SarahPalinUSA are distant relatives -- though the actual connection is unclear." Halle saw the mention of her and the unwelcome member of her bloodline, and decided to respond in the most hilarious way possible.

"She may be on the tree but she ‘AINT invited to the cookout," Halle responded, making her feelings toward the conservative politician very clear. The actress has never denied their relation, however, and even addressed their ties back in 2012 during a promotional tour for Cloud Atlas. "You want to know who I'm related to?" she asked in an interview. "Sarah Palin."

"No!" interviewer Jerry Penacoli, exclaimed. "That's what I said! 'NOOOOO!'" Berry shouted while laughing. When her co-star, Tom Hanks, asks, "is it a DNA thing?" she replies, "some twisted way...somebody sent me this information that she was my distant [relative]."