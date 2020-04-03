The Lox Are All About "Loyalty & Love" On Their Latest Single

One of hip hop's favorite trios has blessed the world with a new song. On Friday (April 3), The Lox returned with a single that is all about their dedication to themselves, each other, the streets that raised them, and the code that they live by. Styles P, Jadakiss, and Sheek Louch each trade verses and partner up on the catchy chorus of "Loyalty & Love," a streetwise, straightforward song that packs a New York punch. "Loyalty & Love" comes almost a month after Jadakiss released his acclaimed album, Ignatius.

When The Lox aren't' in the studio cooking some heat for their fans, they're working on heir successful careers. Outside of music, you can catch Styles P and his wife on Marriage Boot Camp, hashing out their personal lives in front of adoring reality television fans. In the meantime, stream "Loyalty & Love" by The Lox and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

You know what the f*ck it is, I ain't got a f*ck to give (I ain't got a f*ck to give)

I ain’t got a buck to give, the n*ggas on that sucker sh*t

Got me on my '93, Wu, bring the rucker sh*t

Only break bread with the homies that I suffered with (My homies)

That sucker sh*t don't reside here, you should slide or die from a wild n*ggas idea (Die)