Jadakiss Drops "Ignatius" Ft. Pusha-T, Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, John Legend, & More

After a delay, Ignatius has been released. Jadakiss has been hitting the press circuit heavily in anticipation of Ignatius, but a few tragedies caused the rapper to rethink his release date. "Yeah, we held back to pay respect for Pop Smoke, the untimely passing and demise of Pop Smoke," Jadakiss told For The Record. "Even with Kobe and his daughter and the memorial and all that, it just didn't seem like the right time to release the song or the visual."

The rapper's fifth solo album is named after his friend and manager Ignatius "Ice Pick Jay" Jackson. The former Ruff Ryders executive lost his life to cancer nearly three years ago and Jadakiss wanted to honor his legacy with this record. The New York emcee calls on a few of his famous friends to craft an impressive line of features including Pusha-T, John Legend, Ty Dolla $ign, 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, Dej Loaf, Justin Jesso, Nino Man, Millyz, Emanny, and Chayse. Let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Pearly Gates

2. Huntin Season ft. Pusha-T

3. Keep It 100

4. Catch & Release ft. Justin Jesso

5. Me

6. Anna Mae Skit

7. NYB (Need Your Best) ft. Ty Dolla $ign

8. Angel's Getting Pedicured ft. 2 Chainz

9. Kisses to the Sky ft. Rick Ross & Emanny

10. My condolences Skit

11.Gov't Cheese ft. Dej Loaf, Nino Man, Millyz

12. I Know ft. John Legend

13.Closure ft. Chayse