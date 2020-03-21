The Lox rapper Styles P is allowing the public into his world and marriage to Adjua Styles. The veteran rapper and his wife of 25 years are currently featured on Marriage Boot Camp, and they've been addressing the issues in their marriage that has caused their relationship to become stagnate. They've endured infidelity, monotony, and the suicide of their 20-year-old daughter five years ago.



Jemal Countess / Stringer / Getty Images

In a recent episode, the Marriage Boot Camp couples addressed their intimacy issues and how they respond to one another in the bedroom. Adjua admitted that after Styles P had an affair, she withholds sex when she feels like it. "So, now it's like, okay, can't screw my wife, she wanna use sex as a weapon," Styles P said. Adjua added that their communication changed, thus shifting their connection, as well. "It's not healthy," she said. "It's less kindness."

"I was very less kind," Styles P admitted. "I felt guilty...more failure than guilt." Then, using hand puppets of themselves, they lavished each other in compliments in a heartwarming—yet awkward—scene. "No matter what, we'll make it through because we have each other," the rapper said. "I'm sorry." Check out the brief clip of Styles P and Adjua Styles below.