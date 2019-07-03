If you were already pumped for the release of the live-action remake of The Lion King then the latest featurette to be dropped off will get you even more ready. In just under three minutes, the video shows some special behind the scenes moments had by all the stars as well as the vocal and musical arrangements crafted for the film.

Pharrell is even seen at one point helping with the music side of things while stars such as Donald Glover and Beyonce get to play both singers and actors. A memorable clip sees Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner showing off their singing chops for their duet "Hakuna Matata."

"This has been a really incredible experience. I've never seen anything made this way before," Donald says in the video. "The level of care where everybody knows how much it means and everybody's invested."

"We wanted to capture what people's memory was of this with both the music and the imagery," director Jon Favreau added. "When you can capture the spirit but show them something new and surprising, it's sort of the best combo."

The film hits theaters July 19th. Check out the full video below and let us know if you're looking forward to its release.

d