The Kid LAROI Shoots His Shot At TikTok Influencer "Addison Rae"

Alex Zidel
March 27, 2020 16:20
16-year-old Australian rapper The Kid LAROI goes for broke and shoots his shot at Addison Rae with his new song.


Impacting the world with his recent single "Diva" with Lil Tecca, 16-year-old rapper The Kid LAROI is about to be all over the place. While some may instantly write off his most recent banger, it's actually a pretty interesting power play from the Columbia Records artist. Making his name stateside, the Australian talent has officially dropped "Addison Rae," a song about the famous TikTok influencer.

Gen Z already knows who I'm talking about but, if you haven't explored TikTok yet on your quarantine adventures, you're missing out on some pretty dope content. Addison Rae is one of the most well-known influencers on the social network, and The Kid LAROI is buttering her up by releasing a brand new song titled after her likeness. Knowing full well that people will be searching her name on Google, this is a pretty smart move from the teenage sensation.

What do you think of "Addison Rae?"

Quotable Lyrics:

Not talkin' a TV show but she Breaking Bad
You got me reminiscin', takin' it back
Back when they loved me for me, not my bag
Now all shawty want is a Gucci bag, yeah, a Louis bag

