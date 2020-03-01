The Jacka Gets Immortalized To Perfection On "Murder Weapon"

Fans of late Bay Area rapper The Jacka were crushed when he was murdered on February 2, 2015 in Oakland, just as the Mob Figaz emcee was embarking on a new chapter in his career. However, the legacy he laid down over the years before his passing has since turned him into a rightfully-crowned posthumous legend that becomes fully recognized on a new album titled Murder Weapon.

Many rappers who The Jacka worked with in the past or inspired today make appearances on Murder Weapon, including The LOX member Styles P, Curren$y, Berner, Freddie Gibbs, Cormega, Paul Wall, and Wu-Tang Clan's own Killah Priest just to name a few. The shining quality of this album is that it doesn't sound or feel like a "cash grab" in the vain of many posthumous albums you may have unfortunately heard before. Murder Weapon fits perfectly into the rest of Dominick's catalogue, especially hearing his hard-to-miss rap cadence again alongside some of the best out there. While some tracks can be hard to take in due to the reality of his death, including "Live it Up" and what Priest is spitting on "Ancient Astronaut," overall this is a project that hip-hop needed right now. In short, those who know will love it and those who don't will definitely learn something.

R.I.P Jack! Listen to Murder Weapon by The Jacka below, and let us know what you think of this posthumous tribute to the Bay Area legend down in the comments:

Tracklist:

1. Intro (feat. Husalah)

2. Walk Away (feat. Styles P & Carey Stacks)

3. Take Over the World (feat. Fed-X)

4. Not Dead (feat. Rydah J. Klyde & Husalah)

5. Live It Up (feat. Curren$y & Berner)

6. Can’t Go Home (feat. Freddie Gibbs)

7. Never Worked

8. Ancient Astronaut (feat. Killah Priest)

9. Cherish Me (feat. Dubb 20 & Street Knowledge)

10. We Outside

11. They Know What This Is (feat. Paul Wall & Boo Banga)

12. Too Real (feat. Cormega)

13. Ask God