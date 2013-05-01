The Jacka
- MusicThe Jacka Gets Immortalized To Perfection On "Murder Weapon"Five years after his untimely murder, The Jacka is honored with a posthumous LP featuring Styles P, Curren$y, Freddie Gibbs, Cormega, Killah Priest and many more.By Keenan Higgins
- NewsThe Jacka & Freddie Gibbs Link Up On "Can't Go Home"R.I.P. The Jacka!By Aron A.
- NewsWhole ThangBerner shares "Whole Thang" from the joint tape he was working on with The Jacka before his untimely passing.By Patrick Lyons
- News2 Dungeons DeepListen to The Jacka's "2 Dungeons Deep" featuring Blahk Jesus.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsFreeway & The Jacka Feat. Joe Blow "No Time" VideoFreeway and The Jacka share a video for "No Time."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsFreeway & Tha Jacka "Fire In The Booth" FreestyleCheck out a new freestyle from Freeway & Tha Jacka.By Lloyd Jaffe
- NewsFreeway & The Jacka Freestyle On Sway In The MorningFreeway and The Jacka visit Sway In The Morning to rap over RiFF RAFF"s "How To Be The Man," as well as some more beats.By Patrick Lyons
- SongsCherry PieFreeway & The Jacka team up with Gangsta Gibbs and Jynx for this cut off their upcoming album "'Highway Robbery" dropping on November 5th. Their mixtape "Write My Wrongs" is out now.By Rose Lilah
- NewsWrite My WrongsFreeway and The Jacka join forces on their new mixtape, which features Freddie Gibbs, Erk Tha Jerk, T-Wayne, and more. Production courtesy if DJ Toure, Statik Selektah, and Bedrock among others.By Trevor Smith
- SongsVIPHere's the lead single off The Jacka & Dubble-OO's new album "Futuristic Mob" out now. Cop it on iTunes.By Rose Lilah
- NewsCruising USAThe Jacka & Blanco team up for a new release titled "Crusing USA", featuring Freddie Gibbs & Styles P.By Kevin Goddard