Nicki Minaj was supposed to perform in Saudia Arabia but pulled out of her headlining spot last minute due to some backlash but also a clear understanding of why she shouldn't support the country. "After careful reflection I have decided to no longer move forward with my scheduled concert at Jeddah World Fest. While I want nothing more than to bring my show to fans in Saudi Arabia, after better educating myself on the issues, I believe it is important for me to make clear my support for the rights of women, the LGBTQ community and freedom of expression," she wrote in a statement.

Since Nicki pulled out, acts such as Chris Brown, 50 Cent, Janet Jackson and more were added to the line-up, something The Human Rights Foundation has felt the need to speak on.

“It’s clear that, after losing Nicki Minaj on the basis of the Saudi regime’s atrocious human rights record and their treatment of women and the gay community, the Crown Prince has chosen to spend whatever it takes to give the appearance that things are normal and that this is just another concert. Except it isn’t,” Thor Halvorssen, president of HRF stated.

He added: "Saudi is engaged in a sophisticated campaign of distraction. It’s baffling to the fans of Janet Jackson, 50 Cent, Liam Payne, and these other artists, that despite knowing all of this, they still intend to perform. It’s profoundly distressing that they have chosen money over morals."

The headlining acts have yet to respond and only time will tell if they drop out of the performances as well.