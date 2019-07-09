Nicki Minaj found herself in hot water last week after it was announced that she'd be headlining a show in Saudi Arabia. The country's been heavily criticized in the past year over the treatment towards the LGBTQ+ and women's right. After careful consideration, Nicki Minaj heard everyone's concerns and decided to pull out from the upcoming concert.



Nicki won't be headlining Saudi Arabia's Jeddah World Fest anymore in support of women's rights and gay rights. The decision comes after the Human Rights Foundation issued a statement demanding for Nicki and other artists involved in the show to drop out.

"After careful reflection I have decided to no longer move forward with my scheduled concert at Jeddah World Fest. While I want nothing more than to bring my show to fans in Saudi Arabia, after better educating myself on the issues, I believe it is important for me to make clear my support for the rights of women, the LGBTQ community and freedom of expression," Nicki Minaj wrote in a statement.

Saudi Arabia still enforces laws that segregate genders in public at places such as schools and coffee shops. Only in recent times have the laws become more lenient, allowing women to drive and attend events at sports stadiums which is where the Jeddah World Fest will take place.