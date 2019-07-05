Media coverage involving Saudi Arabia has been anything but positive as of late. Though the country was always known to have a pretty backward take on politics and ridiculously harsh restrictions on women's rights, people have especially been boycotting anything that involves the Saudi government after what happened with the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The WWE has been under fire for partnering up with the country to put on a number of high-profile shows over there and while media types haven't been impressed with Vince McMahon's decision to remain in Saudi Arabia, they had someone new to direct their anger towards when it was announced two days ago that Nicki Minaj would be headlining a festival performance in the city of Jeddah this July 18th.

Now, fuel has been added to the fire that is the controversy surrounding Minaj's decision, as the Human Rights Foundation took to publically call upon Nicki to "cancel her performance scheduled for July 18 at Jeddah World Fest, a state-sponsored music festival funded by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS)." The post also included a link in which users could read their full statement, which included a letter they had personally penned to Minaj on an attempt to strongly urge her to reconsider. "Ms. Minaj, as you can see, you are scheduled to perform at a state-sponsored event in one of the most repressive regimes on earth—a country whose leader has also led a relentless campaign to silence women's rights activists," HRF CEO Thor Halvorssen said in the letter. He also drew attention to the fact that Nicki had recently expressed her public support for the LGBTQ community, and that following up that move with this decision would make no sense.

In an accompanying news release, the HRF also recalled that this July performance wouldn't be the first controversy of this nature for Nicki, as she was criticized back in 2015 - by the HRF and others - for agreeing to perform for former president José Eduardo dos Santos and his family in Angola.