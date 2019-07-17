Nicki Minaj caught a ton of backlash a few weeks ago after she announced she'd be performing in Saudia Arabia. Human Rights Foundations, her fans, and many other people urged her to back down from performing in the conservative kingdom that's been highly criticized for their human right violations, specifically towards women and the LGBTQ+ community. Nicki Minaj backed down from the performance in support of the marginalized communities. However, the Jeddah World Festival has now added some other large names to the line-up to compensate for Nicki's absence.

Some of hip-hop's heavyweights will be touching down in Saudi Arabia tomorrow for Jeddah Music Festival following Nicki's cancelation. 50 Cent, Tyga, Chris Brown, Future, and Janet Jackson have been announced as performers for the controversial festival at King Abdullah Sports Stadium. They'll be joining the likes of the previously-announced performers, Liam Payne, and Steve Aoki.

The HRF weren't solely at Nicki's neck about performing in Saudi Arabia. President of the Human Rights Foundation told AP that it was “profoundly distressing that they have chosen money over morals.”

“These individuals constantly make public statements of support for LGBT rights and women’s rights, except, apparently, when a seven-figure check is attached. The hypocrisy is breathtaking. Principal apparently matters to them far more than principles," he said in a statement. It’s clear that, after losing Nicki Minaj on the basis of the Saudi regime’s atrocious human rights record and their treatment of women and the gay community, the Crown Prince has chosen to spend whatever it takes to give the appearance that things are normal and that this is just another music concert. Except it isn’t."