There was surely a lot to unpack in The Game's new interview with Big Boy. The famed West Coast radio host has a knack for getting his guests to divulge all of the juiciest information, asking the right questions and never failing to leave without a quotable. Having released his final album last week, The Game stopped by to discuss Born 2 Rap with his friend, also touching on topics that thematically make up the project. Many of Game's bars reflect on the legacies and lives of fallen rap soldiers including Nipsey Hussle, XXXTentacion, and others. We've already detailed his comments about Nipsey Hussle but, in the same interview, he also spoke about Jahseh Onfroy and said that, if he hadn't been murdered last year, he likely would have reached Travis Scott levels of superstardom.

XXXTentacion was on the brink of something special. Just by looking at his streaming numbers from this year, you can clearly see how much of an impact he had on the world. Had he been given more time to flesh out his ideas, The Game believes that we would be looking at the next big hip-hop superstar.

"It was important for me to show [XXXTentacion] love because he gave his life -- he didn't die when he wasn't a hip-hop artist, he died after he was a hip-hop artist and the lure of being a hip-hop artist made his murderers go after the name. They weren't after Jahseh, they were after XXX," said Game. "That dude was so talented. I feel like, by now, he would have been, like, Travis Scott level."

Elsewhere in the interview, the West Coast legend admits that, out of all of the new rappers emerging on the scene, he messes with DaBaby most for his raw energy. Watch the full clip below at around the 18-minute mark.