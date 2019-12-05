With his final album Bad Vibes Forever coming out at midnight, XXXTentacion will surely have another successful streaming year in 2020. The late Florida-based rapper was on the brink of superstardom when he was killed in broad daylight outside of a motorsports store last year, ending his life abruptly and leaving us only with the limited amount of unreleased music he had created. The XXXTentacion estate has released one full-length project under his name in Skins and the next, Bad Vibes Forever, is set to drop tonight with appearances from Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Sauce Walka, and many more. It's been a busy day for artists around the world, sharing their year-end Spotify statistics and thanking their fans for going so hard on their streams. Unfortunately, XXX is no longer with us to share his findings but DJ Akademiks came through with his Spotify Wrapped list, proving to his naysayers that Jahseh Onfroy truly was/is an icon.

With nearly 4 billion total streams in the last year, XXXTentacion is one of the most consumed artists on the major streaming platform. His tunes were listened to for a total of 141 million hours, and in terms of unique listeners, 87.2 million people checked out his catalog. Spotify is available in 79 countries and his music was played in each one of them.

Of all the artists that have posted their numbers, XXXTentacion is among the most successful, nearly quadrupling people like Tekashi 6ix9ine and YNW Melly. Will you be tuning into his second posthumous album tonight?