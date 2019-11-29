The Game's Final Album "Born 2 Rap" Features Nipsey Hussle, 21 Savage, D Smoke, & More

Ever since he announced that this would be his final album of all time, we've been dreading this bittersweet moment. That's really the only word to describe this. For years, The Game has been a leader in the modern West Coast rap scene, creating trends and bringing his gritty tales to life through his bars. He has put so many rappers on and now, it's his turn to step out of the spotlight with one final body of work to prove to everybody that he's really all that.

Born 2 Rap is expected to be the last-ever album released by The Game. The recording artist has officially dropped the lengthy piece of art, which features appearances from some of his frequent collaborators as well as some fresh faces. The late Nipsey Hussle drops some knowledge near the end of the tracklist with Chris Brown, Bryson Tiller, Miguel, 21 Savage, Dom Kennedy, Ed Sheeran, and many others popping up for the fun.

If you're a fan of hard-hitting bars, thoughtful punchlines and the general authentic nature of West Coast rap, Born 2 Rap is for you. What do you think about the new project?

Tracklist:

1. City Of Sin (feat. Ed Sheeran)

2. No Smoke (feat. Miguel & Travis Barker)

3. Five Hundred Dollar Candles (feat. Dom Kennedy)

4. The Light

5. Carmen Electra (feat. Mozzy, Osbe Chill & TOBi)

6. Dead Homies (feat. Red Cafe)

7. Gold Daytonas (feat. Dom Kennedy)

8. West Side

9. 40 Ounce Love (feat. Just Liv)

10. Gucci Flip Flops

11. Born 2 Rap

12. Welcome Home (feat. Nipsey Hussle)

13. Help Me (Interlude) [feat. Sly]

14. I Didn't Wanna Write This Song (feat. Marsha Ambrosius)

15. The Code (feat. 21 Savage)

16. Stay Down (feat. Bryson Tiller)

17. Hug The Block

18. Ask For Me

19. Stainless (feat. Anderson .Paak)

20. Gangstas Make The Girls Go Wild (feat. Chris Brown)

21. Blood Thicker Than Water (feat. Trey Songz)

22. Rewind II

23. One Life (feat. J Stone & Masego)

24. Cross On Jesus Back (feat. D Smoke)

25. Roadside (feat. Ed Sheeran)