The Game posted a scathing diss of his former label, Interscope Records, on Twitter, earlier this week. Some time after, the rapper's account was made temporarily unavailable for violating the platform's media policy.

“Fuck INTERSCOPE," The Game began his tweet. "I meant it when I said it 17 years ago & I mean it today !!!! They’re runnin a modern day slave trade & they steal from every single artist. Best decision of my life was parting ways. #StayIndependent.”



Chad Buchanan / Getty Images

It is unclear whether The Game's tweet about interscope is related, but all of the rapper's tweets are replaced with the message: “@thegame’s account is temporarily unavailable because it violates the Twitter Media Policy."

After signing with Interscope early in his career, The Game released his final album with the label, Jesus Piece, back in December 2012.

He is expected to release his fifth album since leaving the label, Drillmatic, later this year. He recently dropped "Easy," a new track featuring Kanye West.

In addition to slamming Interscope on social media, The Game also recently called out Ebro Darden and Funk Flex for leaving him off of their top 50 rappers lists.

Check out what remains of The Game's Twitter account here.

