Juice WRLD suddenly and tragically passed away this morning, sending shockwaves throughout the hip-hop community. Now his record label, Interscope Geffen A&M Records, has released a statement to XXL on the rapper's death. Juice WRLD, born Jarad A. Higgins, suffered a seizure after landing at Chicago's Midway Airport after a flight from California. Paramedics arrived to find the rapper bleeding from his mouth. Reports claim that Juice WRLD was still conscious when he was taken to the hospital, but was pronounced dead soon after arrival. Now, his record label has released a statement regarding his death.

"Juice made a profound impact on the world in such a short period of time," reads the statement. "He was a gentle soul, whose creativity knew no bounds, an exceptional human being and artist who loved and cared for his fans above everything else. To lose someone so kind and so close to our hearts is devastating. Our thoughts are with Juice’s family and friends, everyone at his label Grade A, and his millions of fans around the world."

Celebrities from all over the industry responded to the passing of Juice WRLD. He just turned 21 last week and was enjoying the success of his second album, Death Race For Love.