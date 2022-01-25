Whether it be sports, music, film, or TV, "all-time" lists are always extremely popular. These lists immediately lead to some inspired debates, and those who get left out of the conversation typically have a little something to say about it. This is especially true in the hip-hop world, where artists are extremely competitive about being the best MCs out there.

One artist who has always maintained this competitive spirit is none other than Los Angeles' The Game. The artist has an incredible catalog, and in the eyes of many, he is a legend. With that being said, many were surprised to see him left off of three separate Top 50 rapper lists, including those of Ebro, Funk Flex, and even T.I.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

The Game himself was not too happy with these lists, and he made his feelings be known about it. Taking to Instagram today, The Game let the world know that he is still one of the best there is, and he put T.I, Ebro, and Flex in his crosshairs.

@oldmanebro @funkflex & @troubleman31 …… I ain’t forgot about these lists… #DRILLMATIC coming soon…. HURRICANE GAME LIVES y’all shoulda just threw my baby mamas in there too," The Game wrote.





West Coast artists are oftentimes forgotten about on these lists, and while these three lists certainly have West Coast representation, they could do with a bit more. Having said that, The Game is definitely worthy of some placements.