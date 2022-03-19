After defending Kanye West against celebrity commentators who have weighed in on the rapper's unraveling on social media, The Game returns with an update about the Grammys. West has been a force online as he has stolen attention due to his antics, but while many have seen it all as harmless trolling, others like D.L. Hughley and Trevor Noah have taken to their platforms with claims that the rapper's behaviors are dangerous. Hughley went as far as to say that West was "stalking" Kim Kardashian while Noah argued that the rapper's posts and comments have been "terrifying."

West has combated against the allegations for months and has stated that he is just trying to protect his children, and his "Eazy" collaborator The Game has supported him. Today (March 18), Game returned to say that West has been removed as a Grammy performer. Trevor Noah is set to host the ceremony and it has been assumed that West's slurs and comments against The Daily Show host were the reason behind the rescinded invitation.

"Time & time again they show us that they only want to STEAL the culture, not allow you to ever be their equals," Game wrote. "In a more than obvious move for reasons of minuscule actions…. The Grammys have at the last minute decided to pull @kanyewest from performing on the show as if we didn’t know it was coming. Could be because @trevornoah is hosting and there was a conversation held amongst his team & the academy that led to the decision or because Ye’s account was suspended just days ago for reasons unknown especially in a world where all the negativities of the world can be found on the same app with no repercussions or suspensions."

"We’ll just say it’s all of the above & a continuous disrespect for us & all that we have brought to the table in entertainment, media & sports over the last 100 years especially. Speak your mind in this country for yourself, family or your people & you’re ostracized immediately & if you push them hard enough they will stop at no ends to try and put an end to you as a whole…. I for one, have never been scared to speak my mind even understanding what the consequences may be."

Game added that he has trouble sleeping "at night knowing I was quiet about issues burning holes in my heart or narratives incorrectly pushed by the mass agenda to create a mind set that the person at hand is krazy or has issues internally that are beyond repair." He also mentioned controversial issues including the ongoing conflict between the NFL and Colin Kaepernick as well as lynching only recently becoming a federal hate crime.

Read through The Game's message in full below.